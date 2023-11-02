Register
Guests at the official opening of the new exhibition at The Braid.Guests at the official opening of the new exhibition at The Braid.
Six social photos from County Antrim Open Studios exhibition launch at The Braid

A new exhibition showcasing high quality art and craft work by the County Antrim Open Studios group (CAOS) has opened at The Braid, Ballymena.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT

It was unveiled by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, who was joined by special guest Hector McDonnell of Glenarm Castle.

The ‘Beautiful Work: Artists and Makers and the Creative Process’ exhibition features the work of visual artists; ceramicists; textile artists; jewellery makers; and a bookbinder, a wood carver, and a sculptor among others. It includes exhibits that have been created using traditional skills dating back many years as well as those using contemporary and innovative techniques.

The Mayor said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for council to support the work of County Antrim Open Studios to highlight the wealth of talent within the group in the visual arts and contemporary crafts.”

Rosanne Cecil, chair of CAOS, said: “We hope that this exhibition will highlight the work of the many talented artists and craftspeople who live and work in County Antrim and will encourage visitors to come and see us making and creating in our studios and workshops.”

This is the group’s inaugural exhibition, working with Mid-Antrim Museum, and features work by 15 artists and makers. There will be an opportunity for museum visitors to meet the maker across a series of dates during the exhibition, which runs until November 30.

Hector McDonnell of Glenarm Castle speaking at the launch event.

Attending the launch of the exhibition which runs at The Braid until November 30.

The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, highlighted the wealth of talent within the group during her address.

The group’s inaugural exhibition features work by 15 artists and makers.

