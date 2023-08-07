Six sparkling photos from Greenisland Community Week charity car wash at Knockagh Rise
Involving youths from Greenisland Presbyterian, Baptist, Church of Ireland and Methodist churches, the fundraiser was held in the grounds of Knockagh Rise Nursing Home in Greenisland. All cars were washed for a donation which will be going to the nursing home and local Fold.
Michaela Chambers, activities co-ordinator at Knockagh Rise, said: “We are delighted to be helping facilitate this community fundraiser along with our local churches for our fourth year. Refreshments were served to people in their cars whilst having their car washed and they enjoyed a chat and a catch up with the youths too.
"Most importantly our residents loved waving to all of our visitors and chatting to the youths throughout the day and are already asking when the next event will be.
“We were delighted that we had professional car valets from Wilton’s of Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey Funeral Directors, who ensured that each and every car was cleaned to a very high standard using only the highest quality products which they kindly donated.
“We are so grateful to the churches in Greenisland for thinking of us and for their support not just for community week but throughout the year.”