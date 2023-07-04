Six top mark photos from Ballyoran Primary School’s prize day

Ballyoran Primary School in Portadown concluded another busy academic year with a prize day presentation.
Before children broke for the summer holiday they were rewarded for their efforts and achievements.
A special presentation was also made to teacher Bridie Heaney, who is retiring after 35 years at the school.
Photographer Tony Hendron visited the school to capture these images.
Teacher Bridie Heaney is retiring after 35 years at Ballyoran Primary School. She was presented with gifts from pupils, staff and parents at the prize day. She is pictured here with pupils, Mairtin Moylan and Seirra Domingos and principal, Richard Woolsey. PT23-251. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
The main prize winners at the Ballyoran Primary School prize day. PT23-247. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
Ballyoran Primary School pupils pictured with their awards on prize day. Included are,from left, Mairtin Moylan, Numeracy award; Shekainah Buduan, Reading prize, and Goda Valiute, Star Pupil and Art and Design prizes. PT23-250. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
Some of the subject prize winners at the Ballyoran Primary School prize day, from left, Aisling Hughes, Literacy award, Kacper Skwara, Drama and Numeracy, and Isabella Pereira, star pupil and ICT. PT23-249. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron