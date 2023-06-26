Sixty-four lodges and 41 bands on parade at Twelfth demonstration in Dungannon

Killyman District LOL No 1 is hosting the Twelfth of July demonstration in Dungannon this year for lodges from East and South Tyrone.

The district’s warrant was issued in 1798 so this year marks 225 years of Orangeism in this part of County Tyrone.

In total, seven Districts from the Mid Ulster/South Tyrone area will parade with 64 lodges and 41 bands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Districts on parade are Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb.

Dungannon town centre. Credit: Google

The demonstration is hosted by Killyman District in Dungannon every seven years, but because of the Covid pandemic it was last hosted in 2014.

This year’s parade will use one field, with Lord Northland Memorial Park providing the Assembly and Demonstration point.

The main parade will leave Lord Northland Memorial Park and travel along Park Lake Road, Moy Road, Ranfurly Road, Church Street, around the War Memorial in Market Square, Scotch Street, Railway Road, Milltown, Brooke Street, Wellington Road and back along Moy Road and Park Lake Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day’s proceedings will begin at noon with a short religious service, the reading of the Resolutions and a short speech from Co. Tyrone Deputy Grand Master Wor. Bro. Derek Reaney.

Bands on parade include a great variety of pipe bands, silver bands, accordion bands and flute bands.

The parade will step off at 1pm with the County Officers, Killyman Colour Party, and Grand Mistress of The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland Sister Joan Beggs leading the way.

The Sgt White Memorial Flute band will be the lead band.

The districts will parade in the following order: Castlecaulfield, Benburb, Stewartstown, Pomeroy, Coagh, Cookstown and finally Killyman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Killyman District LOL No. 1 was granted its warrant from the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland in 1798, thus this parade marks 225 years of Orangeism in this area of County Tyrone.

Along with Derryoghill LOL 3, other founding lodges from Killyman District are Ballynakelly Rising Sons of Ulster LOL 157, Lord Northland Memorial LOL 178, and Newmills LOL 183.

Dungannon LOL 178 will be parading with a new bannerette celebrating 225 years.