Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission for 60 new homes in Ballymena was granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting last week.

Planning officer Sean O’Kane told the committee the proposal for detached and semi-detached houses and a wheelchair accessible bungalow includes 12 social housing units.

The committee heard the proposed site is located on vacant industrial land at Montague Avenue, a 2.2 hectare brownfield site with the River Braid to the north-west and a railway line along the western boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr O’Kane said, currently, there are a number of derelict industrial buildings on the site which is accessed at Montague Avenue.

New build (stock image).

He indicated that two letters of objections and a petition with five signatures have been received regarding potential change of use of the site, traffic management and landscaping as well as sewer and foul requirements.

He went on to say the proposed new dwellings would be arranged around a central access road with open space “in close proximity” to the properties. An acoustic fence has been proposed along the boundary closest to the railway, the officer said.

Confirm Support

A report to the committee said the Northern Ireland Housing Executive can confirm support for 12 three-person, two-bedroom houses and a wheelchair accessible bungalow. The officer went on to say the proposal is considered “acceptable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena DUP Councillor Reuben Glover asked if building materials will be brought to the site through Montague Avenue. “It is not a big street and cars park on each side of the road and lorries going up in. Personally, I wouldn’t like my car out there,” he commented.

Mr O’Kane said the construction phase will be a short process in the overall lifetime of the scheme and there may be “inconvenience for a short period of time”.

Kyle Patterson, the council’s acting head of planning, said: “During the construction phase, it is generally accepted that there might be times of nuisance that the existing residents have to work through it but it is temporary. The important thing to note is that DfI (Department for Infrastructure) is content with the proposed development in terms of access and egress.”

Coast Road DUP Cllr Angela Smyth said she was happy to propose accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Bannside party colleague Alderman Tom Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Gordon said: “I know this site very well. It is the former site of Ballymena Construction Company where they made concrete pipes over a long number of years. The site has been derelict for a long time.

“All the statutory consultees are coming back with no objection. The two letters of objection and petition of objection – those matters have been dealt with by our planning officers, and again, I’m happy to second this application. I think it is a good news story for Ballymena. It clears up a derelict area that has been there for years.”

Following a vote, planning permission was granted.