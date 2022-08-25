Skateboarding ramps removed posed “health and safety risk”
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have issued a statement in response to anger from Portrush skateboarders who had their ramps removed from Station Square.
The statement read: “The Northern Ireland Health and Safety Executive visited Portrush on Tuesday and noted the skateboarding structures present in Station Square.
“The HSENI subsequently contacted Council’s H&S team to confirm that the skateboarding structures at Station Square Portrush pose a health and safety risk to the public. On both the HSENI and Council’s H&S Team’s advice, the temporary structures that were erected in Station Square were removed yesterday (Wednesday) and are currently stored in the Council’s Depot.
“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has a statutory duty to ensure that there is no potential for public harm on our lands, as Station Square exists for use by all and is a busy public area, especially at this time of the tourism season.
“Council is focused upon the completion of the Portrush Recreation Grounds Scheme in October which will include facilities and space for urban sports to be conducted in a safe environment.”