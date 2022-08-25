Skateboarding ramps removed posed “health and safety risk”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement read: “The Northern Ireland Health and Safety Executive visited Portrush on Tuesday and noted the skateboarding structures present in Station Square.

“The HSENI subsequently contacted Council’s H&S team to confirm that the skateboarding structures at Station Square Portrush pose a health and safety risk to the public. On both the HSENI and Council’s H&S Team’s advice, the temporary structures that were erected in Station Square were removed yesterday (Wednesday) and are currently stored in the Council’s Depot.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has a statutory duty to ensure that there is no potential for public harm on our lands, as Station Square exists for use by all and is a busy public area, especially at this time of the tourism season.