A special service has been held to mark the 40th anniversary of 1st Charlemont and Cranagill Boys Brigade in Portadown.

Former leaders and members were among those who attended the event in Cranagill Methodist Church.

The company was formed in September 1983 by the late John Greenaway and Rev Brian Fletcher with three sections - Anchor Boys, Juniors and Company – and over the years it has gone from strength to strength.

The company is now under the leadership of current captain Bobby Dawson, with a full itinerary of activities on offer and the opportunity for members to take part in various competitions within the Portadown Battalion.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the anniversary service to capture some of the moments of this special occasion.

1 . Keeping it in the family Bobby Dawson, company captain and his wife Alice pictured with three of their grandsons who are also BB members at the 1st Charlemont and Cranagill BB 40th anniversary event. Included are the Dawson boys from left, Bobby (9), Caleb (10) and Elijah (12). PT03-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Special guests Pictured at the 1st Charlemont and Cranagill BB 40th anniversary event are from left, David Blevins of Sky News who was the guest speaker,; Rev Brian Fletcher, former minister at the church, and Kenny Twyble, past battalion president. PT03-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Great company Leaders and members of 1st Charlemont and Cranagill Boy's Brigade pictured after a 40th anniversary service in Cranagill Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon. PT03-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Getting together Enjoying the food and friendship at the 1st Charlemont and Cranagill Boys Brigade 40th anniversary event are Frances Holland, left, and Violet Bailie. PT03-227. Photo: Tony Hendron