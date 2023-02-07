Slaughtneil GAC seeks permission to build new community health and wellbeing centre in Maghera

Mid Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application from a Maghera Gaelic club to transform its existing hall and gym into a health and wellbeing centre.

Lodged by The Boyd Partnership on behalf of applicant Robert Emmets GAC Slaughtneil, the application seeks permission to demolish a hall and gym and build a new community health and wellbeing centre and a new covered multi-purpose space (4G pitch) at the club’s grounds at 18 Halfgayne Road, Maghera.

Permission is also sought for ancillary accommodation which will include a new gym and fitness suite, community social spaces, multi-purpose rooms, kitchen/servery and ancillary stores.

External work will also see the provision of a new GAA compliant grass pitch with floodlighting and ball net stops, a single storey outbuilding for toilets/plant and machinery storage, a new terrace hard standing area for spectator viewing, new walking trails and the reconfiguration of on-site parking a with a new vehicular access and associated landscape/boundary works.

A illustration showing the how the proposed sports centre could look once completed.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application notes the 6.83 hectare site is located 4.5km north-west of Maghera town centre and is currently in use as existing playing pitches with associated club house, changing rooms, gym and hall buildings with existing on-site parking.

The statement explains the proposal has been “developed to respect surrounding context regarding scale and materiality” and claims “the proposed community building will provide new and enhanced leisure and community facilities”.

“The proposed enhancement of existing uses has been designed to support the local resident population and enhance access to amenity and leisure facilities and provide opportunities for community health and education programmes,” reads the statement.

“The site layout has been designed to take account of the adjacent land uses and minimise any potential impact on the amenity within the scheme.

A illustration showing how the development should look once completed.

“There are no industrial or business uses proposed which would have a detrimental impact on the neighbouring land uses in terms of health and well-being or amenity issues.”

Lodged on Tuesday, January 17, the application was validated on Monday, January 23 and will be advertised until Tuesday, February 7.