Slemish all set for St. Patrick’s Day trekkers

The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish will return on Thursday, March 17, with a series of activities planned to make it a rewarding experience for all.

Broughshane & District Community Association (BDCA) will provide the hub of the event in the village, with outdoor entertainment, including performances from the lively band, Ragaire, and the twenty-strong, Portglenone Comhaltas Group, traditional music and dance, street theatre, with crafts and face painting for the very young. The award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will attend for the first time, with over 20 stalls.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, said: “St Patrick’s Day at Slemish and Broughshane is one of the most popular and best attended public events within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area with thousands attending it each year.”

BDCA Chair Lexie Scott said: “We are absolutely delighted to be joining in the annual celebrations for Saint Patrick’s Day. We look forward giving the many visitors, who will come to climb Slemish, a very warm welcome to the village and the many retail opportunities it can offer.”

The one and a half kilometre walk at Slemish takes approx. one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. Don’t forget to pick up your climber’s certificate and medal back down in the village, though supplies are limited.