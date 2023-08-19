Loving thoughts of eight-year-old Larne girl Scarlett Rossborough – described as ‘sunshine in human form’ – will be close to the hearts of a group of people stepping out on Sunday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI in her memory.

The Linn Primary School pupil died in a tragic single-vehicle collision in Carrickfergus town centre on August 9 while on a summer scheme trip.

One week after her heartbroken family laid her to rest, a fundraising ‘Climb in memory of wee Scarlett’ will take place on Slemish, organised by the staff of Eurospar Linn Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with the Eurospar team, members of Scarlett’s family and friends at Larne Community Care Centre will be putting their best feet forward to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance NI. The emergency helicopter crew have been praised for their efforts at the scene within minutes of being called to help Scarlett and a young boy injured in the same incident.

Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: released by family

A gofundme online fundraising page set up by Alex Manu on behalf of the Eurospar Linn Road will be kept open until the end of the month to raise as much as possible for the worthy cause in Scarlett’s memory.

So far the fantastic sum of £25,690 has been generously donated by more than 1,000 people, touched by news of the tragedy.

Larne Community Care Centre described Scarlett as a “much loved member” of the centre’s afterschools club family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Scarlett was kind, funny, energetic, dramatic, sassy and full of life. She was sunshine in human form. Scarlett was a true friend and hugely popular among the children and staff. She was at the centre of everything, had a huge smile for everyone and was always laughing,” a spokesperson said.

"Everyone at LCCC, staff, children and parents, are devastated at the tragic loss of such a wonderful character. We will never forget our special girl and the joy she brought to us all.

"We would like to thank all those who offered their support and assistance to our staff at the scene of Wednesday's tragic accident. Including Rutledge Training, Ulster Bank, Hays Travel, Club World Travel, Medicare and all other businesses and passersby on High Street.

"We would also like to thank the Air Ambulance, Fire Service, PSNI, Ambulance Services, the local communities and the other support services who continue to assist us at this time.