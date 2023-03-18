Slemish mountain welcomed hundreds of visitors on St Patrick’s Day for the annual trek to the top.

With entertainment in the form of traditional music and dance, along with children’s activities in Slemish car park there was plenty for all the family to enjoy.

The event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme

Many of those who took part in the 1.5 kilometre walk up the mountain dressed up for the occasion as can be seen in this special collection of photos.

