Slemish climbers put best feet forward on St Patrick's Day

Slemish mountain welcomed hundreds of visitors on St Patrick’s Day for the annual trek to the top.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT

With entertainment in the form of traditional music and dance, along with children’s activities in Slemish car park there was plenty for all the family to enjoy.

The event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme

Many of those who took part in the 1.5 kilometre walk up the mountain dressed up for the occasion as can be seen in this special collection of photos.

Hundreds of trekkers ventured up Slemish Mountain for the annual St Patrick's Day event.

1. St Patrick's Day at Slemish

Hundreds of trekkers ventured up Slemish Mountain for the annual St Patrick's Day event. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Johnny Henry all dressed up for the occasion.

2. St Patrick's Day at Slemish

Johnny Henry all dressed up for the occasion. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Some of the climbers who turned out for the traditional St Patrick's Day climb.

3. St Patrick's Day at Slemish

Some of the climbers who turned out for the traditional St Patrick's Day climb. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams with climbers at Slemish on St Patrick's Day.

4. St Patrick's Day at Slemish

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams with climbers at Slemish on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

