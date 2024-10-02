Slim Chickens at Sprucefield: date announced for opening of American-style eatery chain's first NI drive-thru in Lisburn

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 14:17 BST
American-style restaurant chain Slim Chickens is to open its its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland on Thursday, October 10.

The brand – which specialises in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes – is famous for its buttermilk chicken tenders, freshly made sandwiches, and crispy wings.

It will officially open the doors of its third Northern Ireland branch – at Sprucefield Retail Park in Lisburn – at 12 noon.

The new restaurant is part of the 9,800 sq. ft of prime space within the £20 million expansion of the retail park, which also includes new retail units and a hotel.

Slim Chickens is to open its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland on October 10. Picture: Slim Chickens

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers in line on the opening day will receive a complimentary serving of three chicken tenders.

There will also be a giveaway of 5,000 ‘golden tickets’ with prizes including free Slim Chickens for a year. Each ticket guarantees a reward, ranging from a 10 per cent or 20 per cent discount on future orders to a free shake or a free meal.

Ben Blore, head of operations at Slim Chickens, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand’s expansion in Northern Ireland.

"I want to extend my gratitude to our amazing team in Belfast and the wider openings team. Their dedication allows us to provide fresh, cooked- to-order chicken, ensuring our guests always have the best possible experience.”

The opening of the new branch has created 50 job opportunities in the area.

It has locations across the UK, including two in Belfast – at Victoria Square and Boucher Crescent.

