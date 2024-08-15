Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular fast-casual American restaurant chain Slim Chickens is to open its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland in October.

The new restaurant will be located within 9,800 sq. ft of prime space in the £20 million expansion of Sprucefield Retail Park in Lisburn alongside other additions, including new retail units and a hotel.

With locations across the UK - including Victoria Square and Boucher Square in Belfast – Slim Chickens is an American-style eatery specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. It is known for its signature hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated, cooked-to-order, chicken tenders, crispy wings, and an array of 13 dipping sauces.

The first Slim Chickens restaurant opened in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003.

“At Slim Chickens, we’re all about delivering that Southern charm alongside our fresh, cooked- to-order chicken. We can’t wait to bring this experience to Sprucefield,” said Ben Blore, Head of Operations.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing team, who are working tirelessly to make this opening a reality. Their dedication is what allows us to serve up the best experience to our guests, every single time.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Sprucefield restaurant, Slim Chickens is rolling out a special promotion with Golden Tickets to be handed out in-store, giving customers the chance to win a variety of prizes.

The first 5,000 customers will receive a scratch card (Golden Ticket) with every order, each one guaranteed to reveal a special discount or free food, and one lucky guest will walk away with free Slims for a year.

For those who can’t make it to the restaurant, Slim Chickens will also be available on all major delivery platforms.

A statement from the company said it offers a menu “that caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike, Slim Chickens combines authentic flavours with unparalleled hospitality, making every visit a culinary experience to remember.

“Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or cruising through the drive-thru, Slim Chickens at Sprucefield promises to deliver a taste of the South that’s worth crossing the road for.”

Slim Chickens said it would reveal the exact opening date of the new Sprucefield restaurant soon.