A small army of volunteers has been bringing the news to blind or partially-sighted residents in Portadown, Lurgan and beyond via Craigavon Area Talking Newspaper Association for almost 50 years and they need more help.

First initiated in 1978, Craigavon Talking Newspaper was one of 18 across NI which began following a Welsh librarian. Ronald Sturt’s visit to Sweden who studied services to the disabled there.

Roberta and John reading the news for Craigavon Area Talking Newspaper

He brought the idea back to Wales and, with the support of the proprietors of the Cambrian News and the Cardigan and Tivyside Advertiser, Sturt launched the Cardiganshire talking newspaper in 1970 with tapes going to 18 local blind people.

From there the idea mushroomed and, pre-Covid, there were over 300 Talking Newspapers across the UK. Nowadays there are 10 Talking Newspapers across NI with at least one in each county.

Craigavon Talking Newspaper is based in Portadown and uses both the Portadown Times and Lurgan Mail. Each week two copies of each paper are purchased, taken to the Studio and then the first team of Volunteers gets to work.

Ken does the copying for Craigavon Area Talking Newspaper, which is based in Portadown, but covers Lurgan and further afield.

The volunteers have a precise and meticulous method of organising pages so no news story is missed.

Secretary of Craigavon Talking Newspaper Patricia McGuinness revealed: “From what is left, the articles are lightly edited and then placed in baskets to match the order items are recorded. Headlines in each paper are recorded first then the Rota Chemist. Then comes photographs, Sport, Crime, Adverts, Council News, Information and Events then Deaths and Obituaries. As the final recording last about one hour, any items not used can be summarised to fill the remaining time.

"The recordings are then copied and sent out to Listeners throughout the Greater Craigavon area and beyond. Once listened to, the USBs are returned to the wallets and the wallets are posted back then the whole process starts again.”

Patricia added: “All this is only possible thanks to the unstinting support of a small army of volunteers who, working in teams on a four-week rota basis, to do ‘their’ week. Many of the volunteers have been supporting their Talking Newspaper since it began in 1978.

"CATNA is a registered Charity and is funded by grants and donations. Our continued existence owes a great debt to our Volunteers and also to the Macan Trust who have been supporting us financially for many years.”

They are always in need of more volunteers. They record on a Thursday afternoon or evening in Portadown. If you are interested in finding out more, please contact our Secretary, Patricia, by email at [email protected] or text to 07866 762 762. Or checkout their Facebook page

