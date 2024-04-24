Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The college’s second year Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma students aced their final exams with a 100% achievement rate, a spectacular achievement.

The dental students are renowned for their success.

Past student Demma Forsythe was awarded the Best Dental Nurse in the UK, a mere year ago.

​Pictured are current students on the Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma hoping to replicate the 100% pass rate.

This success is not a coincidence as lecturers on the course are all experienced general dental practitioners with some lecturers also having experience in oral surgery dental nursing, dental practice management, and sit on the national examining board as dental nurse examiners.

The Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma equips students with knowledge and skills to provide exceptional patient care.

Students learn dental anatomy, oral health, common dental procedures, as well as infection control, and dealing with dentistry medical emergencies.

The evening part-time courses run for two years at the College Portadown and Newry campuses providing applicants with a choice of location.

Pictured are current students on the Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma. These

students come from dental practices across Northern Ireland, including Banbridge, hopeful of replicating their predecessors’ exam and career success.

With a rising demand for dental healthcare, students can look forward to a rewarding career

with ample career progression and development opportunities.

Post qualification with the General Dental Council, successful students can find themselves working within general practice, dental hospital, or in the community raising awareness of dental hygiene, or undertaking post qualification certificates in oral health, dental radiography, dental sedation, and orthodontics.

Carmel Murray, Head of Faculty for Health & Science at Southern Regional College, commented: “I am beyond delighted to see our Level 3 Dental Nursing students exceptional results.

“Students have put in a vast amount of work to demonstrate their technical ability and I

commend them for their efforts, it has paid off! All students have a bright career ahead of them.