Smiles all round as dental nursing students celebrate 100% pass rate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The college’s second year Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma students aced their final exams with a 100% achievement rate, a spectacular achievement.
The dental students are renowned for their success.
Past student Demma Forsythe was awarded the Best Dental Nurse in the UK, a mere year ago.
This success is not a coincidence as lecturers on the course are all experienced general dental practitioners with some lecturers also having experience in oral surgery dental nursing, dental practice management, and sit on the national examining board as dental nurse examiners.
The Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma equips students with knowledge and skills to provide exceptional patient care.
Students learn dental anatomy, oral health, common dental procedures, as well as infection control, and dealing with dentistry medical emergencies.
The evening part-time courses run for two years at the College Portadown and Newry campuses providing applicants with a choice of location.
Pictured are current students on the Level 3 Dental Nursing National Diploma. These
students come from dental practices across Northern Ireland, including Banbridge, hopeful of replicating their predecessors’ exam and career success.
With a rising demand for dental healthcare, students can look forward to a rewarding career
with ample career progression and development opportunities.
Post qualification with the General Dental Council, successful students can find themselves working within general practice, dental hospital, or in the community raising awareness of dental hygiene, or undertaking post qualification certificates in oral health, dental radiography, dental sedation, and orthodontics.
Carmel Murray, Head of Faculty for Health & Science at Southern Regional College, commented: “I am beyond delighted to see our Level 3 Dental Nursing students exceptional results.
“Students have put in a vast amount of work to demonstrate their technical ability and I
commend them for their efforts, it has paid off! All students have a bright career ahead of them.
“The college is proud to have nurtured so many skilled dental nursing professionals and we look forward to witnessing their continued success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.