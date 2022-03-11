The glitzy gala at the Dunadry Hotel saw Marie win Pet Photographer of the Year for the third year running.

She also came second runner up for Newborn and Children Photographer of the Year and second runner up for Pictorial Photographer of the Year.

Marie, who has been married to Mark for 35 years, is delighted with the awards. “I love being part of such an incredible association and community of the best photographers of Northern Ireland.

Baby Saige Harrison. Photo courtesy of Marie Allen, Portadown.

Her two children are grown up now (Aimee aged 26 and Michee aged 22) but Marie adores photo shoots with children.

And as a dog lover she especially loves taking pictures of animals.

“I enjoying doing the pets and of course the puppy challenge, I am asked all the time ‘How do you get those pups to sit and look at the camera’,” she said.

Marie, who started her career in the Portadown Times, said: “I have been in photography since leaving school, I bought a camera and started my career taking photos for the Times.

Award-winning Portadown photographer Marie Allen with Mark Barnes, President of the Professional Photographers Association NI.

“Our studio is situated in Brige street once an Newsagents it brings back memories to lots of people when they arrive in,” said Marie.

“I enjoy the variety of photography including Weddings, portraiture, graduations and pets

“I am thankful to God and feeling blessed to still have the passion for photography from buying my first camera almost 40 years ago

“I encourage people all the time to get that very important family shoot. We run promotional shoots at our studio in Bridge Street giving families the opportunity to get it done. We offer a pet promotional shoot which has been popular for quite a few years.”

A litter of Cockapoo puppies, one of the amazing award winning photographs taken by Portadown photographer Marie Allen.

Mark and Marie Allen from Portadown. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.