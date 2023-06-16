Social media opportunities for Mid Ulster community and voluntary organisations

Community and voluntary organisations, social enterprises and charities from across Mid Ulster are invited to attend a free webinar to learn how they can build their online profile through social media.

The webinar, which aptly takes place on World Social Media Day, Friday June 30, will educate attendees about getting started with social media and how to use it effectively to promote the great work that they do in and for their local communities.

This innovative webinar is part of Mid Ulster District Council’s Social Enterprise Programme being delivered by Workspace Enterprises Ltd, and will be facilitated by Digital Performance Lab, one of Northern Ireland’s leading digital marketing agencies.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, commended the webinar stating, “Assisting the community, voluntary and social enterprise sector in Mid Ulster to promote the invaluable work and services they provide is the overall aim of this event.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy encourages Mid Ulster Social Enterprises to sign up for the ‘Socialise’ webinar on Friday June 30, with (back left to right) Daryl Conway, Digital Performance Lab, Enda Daly, Programme Manager, and Michelle Clarke Workspace Enterprises Ltd. Credit: John O'Neill

"This webinar will provide an opportunity for all to learn the best way to stand out from the crowd and shine online through the use of social media. I would encourage all Mid Ulster groups and organisations to ‘get social’ and take advantage of this fantastic and informative free event.”

Daryl from Digital Performance Lab, commented: “59% of the world’s population actively use social media for an average of 2 hours 29 minutes per day, with 227 million new users coming online in the past 12 months. This presents endless opportunities for organisations to reach and engage new supporters, volunteers, customers, advocates and much more.”

Enda Daly, Programme Manager, added, “Social enterprises, charities and community/voluntary groups need to understand the importance of getting their voice out there and what better way to do that than via social media. They need to embrace it and be comfortable with it in order to market and promote their activities, encourage more volunteers and enhance community involvement”.

The free webinar takes place on Friday June 30 from 10.00am to 12noon and is open to all community and voluntary groups, social enterprises and charities in the Mid Ulster area.

Due to demand, you must book your place by following the Eventbrite link: https://SOCIALiSE.eventbrite.co.uk