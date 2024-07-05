Social workers picket outside Lagan Valley Hospital as they demand increased funding for children’s services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social workers in Lisburn have taken to the picket line outside the Lagan Valley Hospital as they call for safe staffing and proper funding.

NIPSA social workers continued strike action in the South Eastern Trust in the fight to secure safe staffing and proper funding for child and family services.

Members took to the picket lines at hospitals in Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards yesterday, with further strikes planned for the rest of the week.

NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates said: “I congratulate these workers for taking this strike action in defence of our health service, and for standing up for the NHS for all who rely on it.

Social workers take to the picket line outside the Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIPSA

"Safe staffing is a key concern across all areas of the health service but is at crisis point for social workers in family and child care services.” Our members are at breaking point and this action has brought this to public attention.”

She continued by saying: “The strike action, which has been very well supported, will end on Friday (July 5) with a protest at the Secretary of State’s office in Chichester Street in Belfast at 10.30am.

"The protest will send a clear message to the new Secretary of State that they must address the critical need for proper funding for the health service and must urgently reverse the decline that has resulted from years of chronic underfunding.