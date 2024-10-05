Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of high-risk missing person Sofi Johansson.

Detectives, who are investigating Sofi’s disappearance issued a specific appeal for information on Saturday.

Sofi, aged 56, is described as being around 5ft 7in and of slim build, with long grey hair that is normally dyed blonde, and has hazel eyes.

She is a US national and speaks with an American accent.

Detective Inspector Luke McAnee said: “We are continuing to search for Sofi who was last seen on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in the Banbridge area. However, we are becoming increasingly concerned due to the time that has elapsed since our last confirmed sighting.

"Sofi is described as living a relatively transient and nomadic lifestyle. When her family were last speaking to her in late May, she was living in a wooded area – although unconfirmed, we believe this may have been in the south Belfast area.

"Sofi’s family have been unable to confirm her whereabouts or get in contact with her since this this time, which is described as being increasingly out of character.

"While Sofi could be anywhere in Northern Ireland, or indeed further afield, we are particularly interested in the Banbridge and Belfast areas, specifically any possible sightings in wooded areas or parkland within the vicinity of Lisburn Road, Malone Road or the Stranmillis area as well as Belvoir Forest Park.

"It is also important that people living in these areas check any outbuildings, sheds, unoccupied or derelict buildings that may be accessible.”

Det Insp McAnee continued: “We are appealing to the public to look at the image of Sofi and let us know if you recognise her or believe you may have seen her.

"Any information, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is important and could prove crucial in assisting us with our investigation to confirm Sofi’s whereabouts and safety.

"We are also appealing directly to Sofi, our only concern is making sure that you’re ok. Please make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well”.

Anyone who believes they may have information regarding Sofi or her whereabouts is asked to please pass it to police by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 1348 09/08/2024.