Soft play area plan approved for vacant Iceland store in Portadown
The planning application was lodged by David McMaster, Mahon Industrial Estate, Portadown, on behalf of D. Harrison, Mullalelish Road, Richhill.
In their report, ABC planning officers state: “This is a vacant shop that was previously occupied by Iceland supermarket. The building is located within an existing car park off Meadow Lane. There are a number of other businesses adjacent to the site.
“The applicant is seeking planning permission for the subdivision and change of use of part of premises from Class A1 (retail) to Class D2 (Community and Cultural Use) to provide an indoor kids’ play area.
“The existing unit will be subdivided to create two separate areas, one for retail and one for a kids’ play area. Access will be via the existing door that opens onto the car park at Meadow Lane.
“Officers are of the opinion that this proposal fully complies with the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) in this regard by retaining, enhancing and importantly delivering a modernised and competitive business.
“There are no residential properties adjacent to the site. It is considered the proposed development will not have an unacceptable impact on neighbour amenity.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
