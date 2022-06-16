Soldiers killed in bomb attack are remembered

Mayor Councillor Scott Carson was joined in Market Place by Major Mears from Thievpal Barracks; fellow elected members, members of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, the Royal British Legion Riders Branch and the public. Wreaths were laid in memory of the lost soldiers.

On 15th June 1988, Sergeant Michael J. Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P. Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W. Green, Signalman Mark R. Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe were killed when a terrorist bomb in Market Square, Lisburn destroyed the vehicle they were travelling in. These brave young men had participated in the popular charity fun run and were returning to Thiepval Barracks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor, Councillor Carson reflecting on this atrocity, said: “The senseless attack 34 years ago is a dark time our city will never forget. I am humbled to lay a wreath in memory of the six brave soldiers murdered by the bomb, which detonated as they returned to Thiepval Barracks, killing all six and injuring 11 others.