Michael Madden of Madden & Finucane Solicitors in Belfast, who wrote to the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister following the announcement, represent around 30 clients who have been affected by the Post Office Horizon scandal.

More than 700 sub-postmasters across the UK were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 for similar accounting errors. Criminal proceedings were based on data provided by a computer system called Horizon, developed by Japanese firm Fujitsu which made it appear money was missing from branches.

The prosecutions, described as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history, were highlighted in a ITV drama series ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ screened in January this year. There was public outcry following the drama’s transmission with calls for the sub-postmasters to be exonerated.

Michael Madden said: “The UK government’s announcement that legislation to overturn convictions will only apply to England and Wales has created real concern for sub-postmasters in Northern Ireland. Today’s announcement means that there is uncertainty as to how and when legislation will be introduced in Northern Ireland.