Somalia urgently needs Mid Ulster Lenten donations says Ballyronan Trócaire worker

David O’Hare, who lives in Ballyronan and works for Trócaire, is calling on supporters in Mid Ulster to return their Lenten donations as soon as possible in order to provide life-saving support for almost eight million people facing starvation in Somalia.

Trόcaire’s biggest fundraising campaign of the year, which finishes on Easter Sunday (April 9), focused on the plight of millions of women, men and children in Somalia where the worst drought in four decades, fuelled by climate change, has devastated the country.

Mr O’Hare, who recently returned from the east African country, says that the money raised in Mid Ulster will save lives, not just in Somalia but in many of the other countries where Trócaire works.

“The situation in Somalia is absolutely catastrophic. In my 18 years working for Trócaire and numerous trips to challenging situations, I have never seen a humanitarian crisis on this scale," he said.

"Trócaire runs the main healthcare and hospital system to people in the Gedo region – an area roughly the size of the island of Ireland. In this region, Trócaire runs four hospitals, five health centres, three TB centres, eleven primary health units and seven mobile clinics, supporting severely malnourished children and expectant mothers.

“Trócaire treats an average of 22,000 people every month at our hospitals and clinics. It is estimated that nearly half of Somalia’s children are now malnourished and at least one child dies every day.

"The number of malnourished children presenting at Trócaire health facilities has more than trebled in recent months.”

Mr O’Hare continued: “The people of MId Ulster have always been amazingly supportive of our Lenten Appeal and I want to thank them for their continued solidarity with those we support in Somalia and elsewhere.

"I would appeal to people to return their donations as soon as possible so we can continue to provide life-saving support to the people who rely on our work overseas.”

“You can count what is in your Trócaire Box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post. Also many Catholic parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire Boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their Box there."

