Some bins may not be emptied as frozen in icy weather says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council

Some bins in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area may not be emptied as the lids are frozen shut in the arctic weather.

By Carmel Robinson
7 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 1:12pm

This freezing cold snap has left many bins, mainly brown bins, almost impossible to open, the council says.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “Unfortunately due to the extreme icy conditions, contents of some bins (primarily brown bins), have become frozen which will not allow the contents to be emptied.

"Our waste collection teams will endeavour to safely empty your bin, however in the event that a bin cannot be emptied, due to operational demands, crews will be unable to return until the next scheduled collection day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

There are issues at some recycling centres today due to the icy conditions and concern for public safety.

“We endeavour to open all our recycling centers as soon as possible once safe to do so and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

