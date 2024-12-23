Some Mid Ulster foodbanks report being 'flat out' in build up to festive holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a busy build up to Christmas for foodbanks in the Mid Ulster District Council area with most of them now closed for the Christmas and New Year holiday.

Magherafelt's main foodbank, Hope, will be open on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, from 10am and will close at 12 noon.

It will reopen on Monday, January 6. For emergency food, people should contact 07393451504.

The Liberty foodbank in Cookstown will also reopen on January 6, but for help in an emergency situation contact 07864703526.

Maghera Cross Community Link closed for the festive holiday last Thursday after being "flat out" earlier in the week.

The Sperrin foodbank, which covers the Draperstown and surrounding area, has also closed until after the holiday.

In the past week Sperrin Foodbank and St Vincent de Paul have distributed hampers to more than 100 households in the Ballinascreen, Desertmartin and Tobermore area.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: "We've been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of the local community and couldn't provide this service without your support. Thank you all so very much and Happy Christmas.”

For those needing help over the holiday they should contact the following numbers for up to date information:

Maghera Cross Community Link 07759 964550

Hope (Magherafelt Foodbank) 07393 451504

SVP Magherafelt 028 7930 0819

SVP Cookstown 028 8676 9400

Coalisland Support Group 07871 800 551

SVP Coalisland 028 8774 8531

Vineyard Dungannon 07857 071 750 or 028 8775 2133

SVP Dungannon 07395 013808

Hope 4 U 07803 301 802

Sperrin Foodbank (Draperstown and surrounding areas) 07543 420639, and

SVP Ballygawley 07752 403625.