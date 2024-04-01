Some Portrush car cruise vehicles deemed dangerous after PSNI escort them to Coleraine MOT centre
The annual event attracts many vehicles from far and wide to the north coast resort.
Police said that officers from the Roads Policing Interceptors team were paying particular attention to vehicles at the Easter Sunday event that may be in a dangerous state.
"Along with officers from Causeway Coast and Glens, we escorted numerous vehicles to Coleraine Vehicle Testing Centre where DVA enforcement vehicle examiners were on hand to carry out thorough inspections,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Some of the vehicles examined were in such dangerous condition that they immediately prohibited from further use until defects are rectified.
"They will only be allowed to be collected from the test centre by low loader or trailer - some of these vehicles travelled a very long distance to Portrush in this condition.”
The police spokesperson said that throughout the day officers dealt with a variety of offences, some by advice and guidance, some by roadside rectification and some by fixed penalty notice.
"But the vast majority of the vehicles encountered by our crews were well maintained and cared for,” the spokesperson added.