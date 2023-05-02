Register
Some tickets still left for 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' at Ballyronan’s Marina Centre

There are still some tickets left for this Friday night's 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' at the Marina Centre in Ballyronan.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:44 BST

Funds raised will go towards the work of Mid Ulster Autism charity FACTS - Friends with Autism Coming Together for Support.

The comedy, taking place on May 5, 6 and 7, is produced by actor Brian Morgan who is no stranger to the world of drama having produced and played in many musicals, pantomines and shows over the past 16 years.

The cast members are drawn from the Ballyronan, Loup, Magherafelt, Ballinascreen, Ballinderry, Cookstown, and Portglenone areas, and all have given up their free time to make this a fantastic show.

The cast of 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' which takes place this weekend at the Marina Centre in Ballyronan.The cast of 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' which takes place this weekend at the Marina Centre in Ballyronan.
The cast of 'Mrs Browne the Nosey Neighbour' which takes place this weekend at the Marina Centre in Ballyronan.

There's a late bar available and a number of ‘mystery guests’ will take to the stage each evening with a raffle and great prizes.

Get your tickets, £12 each, either online or at Ryans Shop in Ballyronan. Admission is by ticket only.

FACTS is a grassroots volunteer lead peer to peer parent support group who offer support to families and individuals who have an autism diagnosis and who live within the Mid Ulster area.

Its goal is to improve facilities, increase understanding, promote acceptance with their community so that all autistic children and young people can live in a safe, nurturing and positive environment with independent living skills and opportunities.

FACTS rely on fundraising and donations from the community. All monies received goes directly back to support the children, young people and families within the Mid Ulster area.

