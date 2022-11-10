A total of £800 was realised this year and it will be used to maintain, upkeep and insure the village Arch.

Up to 20 marching bands attended, mostly local, but the July 1 event can attact bands from as far away as Kilrea.

Several hundred spectators also flocked to the Loughshore village to enjoy the parade.

Ballyronan band parade raises £800.

The parade route took the procession from the Magherafelt Road, around The Marina, Main Street, Ballyneil Road and back to the Magherafelt Road.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who took part, helped out on the evening, and especially those who made a donation.

