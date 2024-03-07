Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine man Marcus Christie is preparing to scale new heights by tackling Mount Kilimanjaro in October and prior to that is organising a grand Gala Ball to commemorate what would have been his mother's 80th birthday.

Joan Christie, CVO OBE and former Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, was renowned for her grace, warmth, and dedication to public service. Joan had a remarkable life and made huge contributions to Northern Ireland, welcoming members of the royal family and world leaders to Northern Ireland, representing the region to promote unity, cooperation, and progress within the community.

In addition to her role as Lord Lieutenant, Joan Christie held a number of significant positions on various public bodies and charitable committees, where her leadership and dedication made a lasting impact.

Marcus Christie with his later mother Joan Christie. Credit Air Ambulance NI

Marcus said: "I am profoundly inspired by my mother and all her achievements, it seems fitting to honour her memory by embodying the values of service, kindness, and dedication that she exemplified throughout her life.

"Having seen first-hand the air ambulance medical team at scene, I want to support the incredible work of the charity, Air Ambulance NI and hope this will make a difference to people who need their critical care in future.”

The Gala Ball is scheduled to take place at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on July 5.

Marcus added: “I have reached out to my family, friends and community to support the event and the response has been phenomenal. I am now seeking support for auction and raffle prizes, so if any local businesses could help, please do get in touch at [email protected].”

Marcus and friends on a previous climb. Credit Air Ambulance NI

Air Ambulance NI plays a critical role in providing emergency medical care and transportation to those in need across Northern Ireland. The funds raised through Marcus's efforts will directly contribute to sustaining and enhancing the life-saving services provided by the charity.

Ian Crowe, Trustee of Air Ambulance NI and Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry said: " As we reflect on Joan Christie's remarkable life, it is lovely that Marcus has chosen to honour her memory in this way. We are immensely grateful for Marcus's dedication and determination to support. His endeavours exemplify the spirit of community and compassion, and we are honoured to have his support and enthusiasm.”

The charity Air Ambulance NI offers advanced critical care across the region through the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) which is delivered via a unique third sector and public sector partnership between Air Ambulance NI Charity and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

