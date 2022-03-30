Sounds Good Music picked up the 'Wedding Entertainment of the Year' gong for County Antrim during Monday night's awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel.
The awards aim to reward those within the eclectic wedding industry that make the special day one to remember, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and make them look like they came straight out of a fairy-tale, DJs and bands that add the extra thrill to the atmosphere and hair and makeup artists who make the brides look and feel on top of the world.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Mark Dobbin of Sounds Good Music expressed his delight at the nomination, adding: "It is great to see the awards returning after the Covid-19 pandemic as the industry returns to business."
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2022 said: “These awards have become a staple event in Northern Ireland. We would like to thank the public for making the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry."