South Antrim MLA plants tree to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The ceremony, which took place on Monday, March 14, was a key part of a wider event to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2022.Mr Blair, who sits on the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, said the request to plant a tree on grounds adjacent to Parliament Buildings which are controlled by the Assembly Commission had been unanimously agreed.

He added: “I was pleased to have had the opportunity to formally mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and her many years of dedicated service.

“It is fitting for the Assembly to demonstrate its respect given the significant contribution the Queen has made to political progress here and the welcome changes this has brought over recent years.”

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair at last week's tree planting ceremony to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Stormont.