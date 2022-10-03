South Antrim MLAs support cancer patients

Mr Blair has said: “This event gave context to urgent issues currently, under consideration. The Health Department cannot continue to oversee a cycle of missed referral targets for urgent cancer treatment or fail patients in terms of early diagnosis.

"This is key that we shine a spotlight on this and keep pushing for improvements. Especially after the Fiscal Council report which highlights to necessary transformation that our health service needs.

“I, along with Alliance colleagues, will be hoping to meet the CEO of the Northern Trust in the coming weeks to hear a briefing of the service in our constituencies and what the future holds to help meet the targets. I will be raising the concerns I have had from constituent and see how we can work together to improve the lives of our constituents.

John Blair MLA at Stormont for the MacMillan Coffee Morning on September 29.

“These events are massively important and it’s great to see so many organisations and community groups in my constituency who has embrace the world’s biggest coffee morning to help raise funds and amazing for future cancer treatments. One in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our life time and it’s important we can do all we can to make sure that people can get early diagnosis and treatment.”

Mrs Cameron explained: “Cancer affects people’s lives in so many ways, and Macmillan is providing invaluable services in our local areas to ensure that people can access the physical, emotional and financial help they need. I was delighted to have the opportunity to talk to people over coffee and cake at Stormont. I’d encourage my constituents to sign up to Coffee Morning too and get involved in whatever way they can.”

Sarah Christie, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan in NI added: “We are so grateful to all MLAs who joined us at Stormont and helped us to raise awareness of Coffee Morning this year.