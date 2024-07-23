South Derry motorcyclist Aidan Cleary was injured after being hit by stray bike at Isle of Man race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donations are pouring in for Draperstown motorcyclist Aidan Cleary who suffered injuries in a crash on the Isle of Man.

Mr Cleary suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in the collision during the Southern 100 race on July 8.

A Gofundme has been launched to help support him.

Mr Cleary (wee pav to those who know him) was involved in an incident during the newcomer’s familiarisation laps, and was taken out through no fault of his own by a stray bike from an accident behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Cleary from Draperstown. Credit: Submitted

As well as sustaining injuries, the crash destroyed his new Yamaha R7 Supertwin, Arai helmet, boots and leathers.

And being self-employed he is unable to work and has been left with no income.

Ross William, who organised the fundraiser, said: “A life long enthusiast and racer- Aidan has been devastated by this as he has spent the last 18 months preparing for making his dreams a reality in competing at the Manx Grand Prix. Including taking multiple trips to the Isle of Man to learn the mountain course.

“The preparation for this event is now time sensitive as it takes place 18th-26th August and Aidan needs your support to help bring his dreams and hard work to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aidan has had many successes at short circuit events such as winning the lightweight supersport ulster championship last year in 2023, but his proudest moments come from his success at road racing which he started in 2018.

“In 2023 Aidan finished 2nd at Armoy and 7th in the junior support class. And achieved a 3rd at Cookstown

"Fast forward to this year it was off to a flying start with a win at Cookstown 1st in junior support, 3rd in lightweight supersport and a 4th in the supertwins class.