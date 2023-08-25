South Eastern Assistant Director of HR retires after 40 years of outstanding contribution to health and social care

After four decades of commitment to Health and Social Care, Noeleen McCreanor has retired from her role as Assistant Director of Human Resources within the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, where she has worked for the last thirty years playing a pivotal role, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noeleen commenced her career in 1983 in Craigavon and Banbridge District before moving to the Royal Group of Hospitals in 1986, She then moved to the Eastern Health Board in 1989 before taking up a post in Down & Lisburn Trust in 1993.

Noeleen was appointed to her current post as Assistant Director of Human Resources in 2008 and has been involved in many major transformation projects.

“I have had an amazing career as an HR professional within Health and Social Care over the last 40 years,” said Noeleen.

Noeleen pictured with her family: husband Stephen, sons Jack and Niall, and daughter Amy. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working as an Assistant Director of Human Resources within the Trust and it has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to have worked with so many hard-working and dedicated colleagues.

“After 40 years, I am now looking forward to a new chapter in my life, it was a very tough decision to leave the Health and Social Care family.”

Thanking Noeleen for her years of dedication and commitment, Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth added:

“Noeleen retires after 40 years’ service with the admiration, respect and gratitude of many whose lives she has been part of.