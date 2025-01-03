South Eastern Trust celebrates Lisburn volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust recently hosted a series of festive coffee mornings at the Downe Hospital, Ards Hospital and Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre to thank the over 360 volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help throughout 2024.

Now retired, Volunteer Paul Whitten shared how much he enjoys his role and how much he gets back from helping others.

“I enjoy talking to people who come from all walks of life,” he said. “It has its challenges but you really feel that you are making a difference to some people’s lives by making sure they feel comfortable in the environment that they are in and help direct them to where they need to go.”

South Eastern Trust Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy, praised the Volunteers for their unwavering support and said: “Our Volunteers play an essential role in the work of the Trust, offering kindness, compassion and practical assistance to those in our care. These coffee mornings are a small way to show our appreciation for their incredible efforts."

South Eastern Trust Director of Planning, Performance and Informatics, Helen Moore and Chairman Jonathan Patton joins the Trust’s Volunteers Services Team and Volunteers for a festive coffee morning at Lisburn’s Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Chairman, Jonathan Patton echoed these sentiments and added: “The Trust is immensely grateful for everything our Volunteers do. Their selflessness and hard work make a meaningful difference to our patients, clients and staff. It is wonderful to have this opportunity to thank them and celebrate their contributions."

South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter also extended her thanks to the Volunteers. “On behalf of everyone across the Trust I would like to thank our Volunteers, for everything that they do to support our Trust throughout the year."