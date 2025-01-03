South Eastern Trust celebrates Lisburn volunteers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now retired, Volunteer Paul Whitten shared how much he enjoys his role and how much he gets back from helping others.
“I enjoy talking to people who come from all walks of life,” he said. “It has its challenges but you really feel that you are making a difference to some people’s lives by making sure they feel comfortable in the environment that they are in and help direct them to where they need to go.”
South Eastern Trust Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy, praised the Volunteers for their unwavering support and said: “Our Volunteers play an essential role in the work of the Trust, offering kindness, compassion and practical assistance to those in our care. These coffee mornings are a small way to show our appreciation for their incredible efforts."
Chairman, Jonathan Patton echoed these sentiments and added: “The Trust is immensely grateful for everything our Volunteers do. Their selflessness and hard work make a meaningful difference to our patients, clients and staff. It is wonderful to have this opportunity to thank them and celebrate their contributions."
South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter also extended her thanks to the Volunteers. “On behalf of everyone across the Trust I would like to thank our Volunteers, for everything that they do to support our Trust throughout the year."