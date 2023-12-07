A poignant ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre provided people with the opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

The Light Up a Life event, organised by Southern Area Hospice Services, was for members of the local community to spend a time of reflection in the run-up to Christmas.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said she delighted to help host the annual ceremony.

The event included a reflection by hospice chaplain Rev Matthew Hagan, singing of Christmas carols by the pupils of St Francis Primary School, Lurgan and contributions by hospice volunteers.

1 . Time to reflect ABC Councillor Mary O'Dowd, left, and Upper Bann MLA, John O'Dowd pictured with Southern Area Hospice volunteer, Eilish McKeever at the Light up a Life ceremony. PT50-238. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Time to reflect Southern Area Hospice director, Damien Hillen, left, pictured at the Light up a Life ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre with from left, Councillor Paul Greenfield; Deirdree Breen, volunteer; Upper Bann MLA, Diane Dodds; Councillor Kyle Savage; Rev Matthew Hagan, hospice chaplain and Councillor Julie Flaherty. PT50-239. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Time to reflect Guests who attended the Southern Area Hospice Light up a Life ceremony at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT50-240. Photo: Tony Hendron