Pictured at the Light up a Life ceremony are, Siobhan McArdle, left, fundraising manager at the Southern Area Hospice and Susan Parks, Mayor's secretary. PT50-235.Pictured at the Light up a Life ceremony are, Siobhan McArdle, left, fundraising manager at the Southern Area Hospice and Susan Parks, Mayor's secretary. PT50-235.
Southern Area Hospice 'Light up a Life' ceremony in Craigavon offers a time of reflection before Christmas

A poignant ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre provided people with the opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT

The Light Up a Life event, organised by Southern Area Hospice Services, was for members of the local community to spend a time of reflection in the run-up to Christmas.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said she delighted to help host the annual ceremony.

The event included a reflection by hospice chaplain Rev Matthew Hagan, singing of Christmas carols by the pupils of St Francis Primary School, Lurgan and contributions by hospice volunteers.

ABC Councillor Mary O'Dowd, left, and Upper Bann MLA, John O'Dowd pictured with Southern Area Hospice volunteer, Eilish McKeever at the Light up a Life ceremony. PT50-238.

ABC Councillor Mary O'Dowd, left, and Upper Bann MLA, John O'Dowd pictured with Southern Area Hospice volunteer, Eilish McKeever at the Light up a Life ceremony. PT50-238. Photo: Tony Hendron

Southern Area Hospice director, Damien Hillen, left, pictured at the Light up a Life ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre with from left, Councillor Paul Greenfield; Deirdree Breen, volunteer; Upper Bann MLA, Diane Dodds; Councillor Kyle Savage; Rev Matthew Hagan, hospice chaplain and Councillor Julie Flaherty. PT50-239.

Southern Area Hospice director, Damien Hillen, left, pictured at the Light up a Life ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre with from left, Councillor Paul Greenfield; Deirdree Breen, volunteer; Upper Bann MLA, Diane Dodds; Councillor Kyle Savage; Rev Matthew Hagan, hospice chaplain and Councillor Julie Flaherty. PT50-239. Photo: Tony Hendron

Guests who attended the Southern Area Hospice Light up a Life ceremony at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT50-240.

Guests who attended the Southern Area Hospice Light up a Life ceremony at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT50-240. Photo: Tony Hendron

Southern Area Hospice director Damien Hillen, left, pictured at Wednesdy's Light up a Life ceremony with from left, Bernie Murphy, fundraising officer; Rev Matthew Hagan, hospice chaplain; Siobhan McArdle, fundraising manager and Emma McGivern, fndraising officer. PT50-241.

Southern Area Hospice director Damien Hillen, left, pictured at Wednesdy's Light up a Life ceremony with from left, Bernie Murphy, fundraising officer; Rev Matthew Hagan, hospice chaplain; Siobhan McArdle, fundraising manager and Emma McGivern, fndraising officer. PT50-241. Photo: Tony Hendron

Related topics:CraigavonMayorArmagh City