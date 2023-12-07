Southern Area Hospice 'Light up a Life' ceremony in Craigavon offers a time of reflection before Christmas
A poignant ceremony in Craigavon Civic Centre provided people with the opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
The Light Up a Life event, organised by Southern Area Hospice Services, was for members of the local community to spend a time of reflection in the run-up to Christmas.
The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said she delighted to help host the annual ceremony.
The event included a reflection by hospice chaplain Rev Matthew Hagan, singing of Christmas carols by the pupils of St Francis Primary School, Lurgan and contributions by hospice volunteers.
