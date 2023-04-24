The grand total of £29,177.40 was raised through the collection on Friday, March 24 when 207 volunteers came out in force across the Southern Trust, with the aim to raise £30,000 for the worthy cause.
Fundraising officer, James McCaffrey said “We were so close to reaching this year’s target, but we are still over the moon with our final total raised in one day. We are truly amazed and thankful for the communities outstanding support shown to us.”
Street collections took place in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown, Dungannon, Moy, Benburb, Markethill, Aughnacloy, Camlough, Bessbrook, Crossmaglen, Newry, Rathfriland, Mayobridge, Kilkeel, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.
Fundraising officer, Sarah O’Hare said ‘It’s amazing what we have raised in just one day for hospice, it is down to our wonderful volunteers who donated their valuable time to collect on our behalf.
"The weather was not on our side that day, so we cannot thank them enough and to every single person who donated on the day. We’re also so grateful for local shops who allowed us to hold collections in their stores as well, it really all adds up.”
Southern Area Hospice Services provides invaluable specialist palliative care and support to adults who live primarily within the Southern Trust Area and must raise £3.2million per year to continue their vital specialist care and services.
To find out more or to become a registered volunteer for the Southern Area Hospice go to southernareahospiceservices.org