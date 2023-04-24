An amazing sum of more than £29,000 has been raised for the Southern Area Hospital through a Big Bucket Collection in towns including Portadown and Lurgan.

The grand total of £29,177.40 was raised through the collection on Friday, March 24 when 207 volunteers came out in force across the Southern Trust, with the aim to raise £30,000 for the worthy cause.

Fundraising officer, James McCaffrey said “We were so close to reaching this year’s target, but we are still over the moon with our final total raised in one day. We are truly amazed and thankful for the communities outstanding support shown to us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Street collections took place in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown, Dungannon, Moy, Benburb, Markethill, Aughnacloy, Camlough, Bessbrook, Crossmaglen, Newry, Rathfriland, Mayobridge, Kilkeel, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

Members of the Southern Area Hospice fundraising team showcasing their final total. From left: Bernie Murphy, Lizzie McCullough, James McCaffrey, Sarah O’Hare, Laura Rowntree and Lauren Trimble.

Fundraising officer, Sarah O’Hare said ‘It’s amazing what we have raised in just one day for hospice, it is down to our wonderful volunteers who donated their valuable time to collect on our behalf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The weather was not on our side that day, so we cannot thank them enough and to every single person who donated on the day. We’re also so grateful for local shops who allowed us to hold collections in their stores as well, it really all adds up.”

Southern Area Hospice Services provides invaluable specialist palliative care and support to adults who live primarily within the Southern Trust Area and must raise £3.2million per year to continue their vital specialist care and services.

Advertisement

Advertisement