Southern Health and Social Care Trust puts out call for available staff to help ease Emergency Department pressure

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has appealed to staff available to work on Sunday night to please do so to ease pressures within its Emergency Department service.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2024, 13:28 BST
A Trust spokesperson revealed on Sunday afternoon there are current 156 patients in the region’s busy Emergency Departments in Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry.

"Staff nurses or health care assistants who are available to work this evening or night shift, please call our patient flow team,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also had a message for members of the public.

"Please respect our staff who are working hard to see patients as quickly as possible. Remember, the Emergency Department is for life threatening conditions.”

