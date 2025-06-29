Chief executive of the Southern HSC Trust, Steve Spoerry, and chair of the Trust board, Eileen Mullan, have spoken out to condemn recent attacks on migrant health workers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the latest board meeting of the statutory body on June 26, Mr Spoerry also revealed that the English hospital where he used to be based had been targeted in a similar way last summer.

The board meeting started with very strong words of support from the chair of the Trust board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stated: “Before we begin I want to speak about the recent and ongoing violence and racial attacks that have taken place across Northern Ireland.

The chief executive of the Southern HSC Trust has said the trust would would struggle to maintain some services if it wasn't for people from other backgrounds and other countries. Picture: unsplash

“I join the Chief Professional Officers in finding it despicable that people should be targeted and threatened, simply because of their ethnicity, skin colour or cultural background.

“The scenes unfolding are distressing to watch. For those who live in these communities, some of whom will be members of our Health and Social Care family, I have no doubt you have been feeling frightened, threatened and vulnerable.

“I trust the support provided to you by your manager and our wider Trust teams has helped alleviate any fear or anxiety at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Trust Board we fully support the statements made by the Health Minister and Chief Professional Officers, and say clearly to our international colleagues across health and social care you are welcome, you are deeply valued, and you have our full support. We stand with you and condemn in the strongest possible terms these blatant acts of thuggery.”

Chief executive of the Southern HSC Trust, Steve Spoerry, and chair of the Trust board, Eileen Mullan, have spoken out to condemn recent attacks on migrant health workers. Pictures: Southern HSC Trust

Mr Spoerry echoed Eileen Mullan’s comments, and he made it clear that migrant staff within the Trust would be fully supported.

“I am a recent arrival to Northern Ireland, of course, but unfortunately, we saw similar scenes in England last year, back to the hospital I was working at there.

“I think it’s important for us as both employers and a significant statutory body in this community to stand up and be counted at a time like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I just wanted to emphasise how valuable the contribution of people from other backgrounds and other countries is to the work we do, the absolutely essential jobs that they’re doing, and we would struggle to maintain some services if they didn’t do that.”