Sparkling pictures as Moneymore Young Farmers Club enjoy county dinner at Roe Park Resort in Limavady

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Members of Moneymore Young Farmers Club enjoyed a great night out at the annual county dinner.

The annual Co Londonderry dinner dance, held at the Roe Park Resort in Limavady, proved a great night out with members enjoying delicious food and fantastic entertainment while celebrating with their well-deserved awards.

Members of Moneymore YFC pictured with their awards at the county dinner.

1. Celebration time

Members of Moneymore YFC pictured with their awards at the county dinner. Photo: contributed

Moneymore YFC members enjoy the county dinner at the Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

2. Grand night out

Moneymore YFC members enjoy the county dinner at the Roe Park Resort in Limavady. Photo: contributed

Reanna Gillis and Sarah Biggar with their awards.

3. Smiles of success

Reanna Gillis and Sarah Biggar with their awards. Photo: contributed

Kym Moore with her awards.

4. Celebrating success

Kym Moore with her awards. Photo: contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Limavady
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice