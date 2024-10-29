Members of the Timorese community recently marked the third anniversary of holding church meetings in Dungannon.

Special speakers from The Netherlands travelled over to join the local community in the special celebration.

The meetings began as an information point for the Timorese people coming to the area.

Hendrik and Grace Meerbeek, along with team members Adrian and Caroline Curry from Derry/Londonderry, had started to reach out to the East Timorese Community who had just arrived in Northern Ireland in 2002.

Members of the East Timorese community pictured at their third anniversary in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

Grace recalled: "Most of them came in the cold winter months. We soon heard the stories about the loan sharks who sometimes lent money at an interest rate of 100%, and others who had to borrow money from family and friends to pay the costs for authenticating their travel documentations and tickets and a bit for living costs.

"Many arrived with little luggage not really prepared for the conditions they were coming into. That was when we saw the great need for a information point and helping them to find a way of locating a place to live.

"A plan of Integration for new comers on their arrival was not in place. Discrimination was rising such as smashing windows, threatening notes, shouting names and even throwing stones at them while the new comers where walking in the streets.

Enjoying the anniversary celebration in the church hall in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

"But, at the same time, many locals were welcoming them, helping them to find their way in a new country. We were starting to provide assistance to households who had nothing. Food, fuel and warm clothes were the most important.

“St Vincent De Paul was one of the major providers and we were often able to ask them for help. Networking is so very essential in Northern Ireland. Soon we started holding church meetings for the Timorese in their own language and we could use the Elim Church and not have to pay for the use of the church.

"After a meeting we cooked a warm Asian meal which they enjoyed so very much. The numbers grew and soon the Timorese members started meetings in their homes. When the group did not fit in a house, we asked for help at the Presbyterian Church in Scotch Street, Dungannon, for help and whether it was possible for the Timorese group to use a space in their Church. The minister and elders agreed that they could use the Church Hall for free.”

Continuing, Grace said they recently celebrated their third anniversary and the numbers of members has tripled in size.

Children singing at the anniversary event in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

"We are so grateful for everyone who cared for them, blessed, helped and encourage them and let them feel welcome,” she went on. “We thank all the members and the leaders of the Presbyterian Church that they have made this possible that the Timorese have a place to worship."