A welcome evening for Ukrainian refugees living in the Bushmills area was held recently in Bushmills Orange Hall.

Hosted by Dalriada Training Services, the event was funded through the small grants programme of the Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

The event was organised to welcome Ukrainian families into the Bushmills area and to also give various community groups the opportunity to welcome the families and inform them of what was on offer within the community.

An interpreter was in attendance to translate for the Ukrainian families. Organiser Leanne Abernethy said: "The event was organised to say hello and to help the Ukrainian families understand our community and to show that the local community are here to help, listen and to support them in any way possible."

Bushmills Orange Hall was filled to capacity and the evening was chaired by Alderman George Duddy, Chair of the PCSP. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, was also in attendance and, on behalf of the Borough, he welcomed the families to Bushmills.

There were eight local groups in attendance and each gave a brief outline of what they offer and how the Ukrainian families can access their services. Refreshments were served, including stew, which went down well with everyone.

Music was provided by various groups and artists to give the Ukrainian guests an insight into the history and musical culture of the Bushmills area.

Alderman George Duddy said: "This event showcased the essence of the Bushmills community. People have fully supported this initiative by attending the event and also by welcoming and entertaining the Ukrainians.

“This community event was hailed as a great example of what the PCSP small grants programme was set up to do. It showed what community-led partnership working can achieve when a community safety issue is highlighted,” he said.

