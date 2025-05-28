Special exhibition marks 100th anniversary of death of Limavady's New Zealand PM
And, to mark the occasion, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council has hosted descendants of William Massey in Limavady.
William Ferguson Massey was born in Limavady in 1856 and emigrated to Auckland in New Zealand in October 1870, at the age of 14.
He became one of New Zealand's most significant political leaders and was elected Prime Minister of New Zealand in May 1921, a position he held until his death in May 1925.
To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Council’s Museum Services are currently running a free exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre
which runs until Monday, June 9.
‘Massey 100’ brings together artefacts from Limavady Museum’s collection, items from private collectors and loans from National Museums NI and PRONI.
Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is situated at 24 Main Street, Limavady, BT49 0FJ.
