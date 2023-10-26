Special jersey in memory of Moneymore man raises funds for heart charity
Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke have benefited from a fundraising effort by the family and friend of Moneymore man Paul Mallon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The leading heart charity would like thank the Mallon family, who recently presented them with a cheque for £1,465.
"This fantastic sum was raised through a fundraiser organised in memory of Paul Mallon by his good friend Conor McFlynn," said an NICHS spokesperson.
"Paul’s family and friends commissioned a special jersey in his memory, and NICHS is grateful for their support in promoting the charity."