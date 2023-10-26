Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Special jersey in memory of Moneymore man raises funds for heart charity

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke have benefited from a fundraising effort by the family and friend of Moneymore man Paul Mallon.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The leading heart charity would like thank the Mallon family, who recently presented them with a cheque for £1,465.

"This fantastic sum was raised through a fundraiser organised in memory of Paul Mallon by his good friend Conor McFlynn," said an NICHS spokesperson.

"Paul’s family and friends commissioned a special jersey in his memory, and NICHS is grateful for their support in promoting the charity."