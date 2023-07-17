To celebrate the 75 th anniversary of the Morris Minor, a special display of these much loved British cars will take place in the Vintage Section of Clogher Valley Show to be held just outside the village of Augher on Wednesday July 26, commencing at 9 am.

All Morris Minors will be made very welcome but the organizers would particularly like to have a 1948 model on display.

As usual the Vintage Section is limited to exhibits which are at least 40 years old, so for this year’s event, vehicles built up to 1983 only are eligible for entry.

An extensive display of Vintage and Classic tractors and cars will be at this year’s show alongside Stationary Engines, Motorcycles and Commercial vehicles.

The will be an extensive range of vintage vehicles on show at the Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday July 26.Credit: James Hardisty