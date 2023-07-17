All Morris Minors will be made very welcome but the organizers would particularly like to have a 1948 model on display.
As usual the Vintage Section is limited to exhibits which are at least 40 years old, so for this year’s event, vehicles built up to 1983 only are eligible for entry.
An extensive display of Vintage and Classic tractors and cars will be at this year’s show alongside Stationary Engines, Motorcycles and Commercial vehicles.
Over the past 20 years the Vintage exhibitors have donated over £25K to a wide range of local charities and this year’s worthy charity is Guide Dogs for the Blind NI. All donations are entirely voluntary.