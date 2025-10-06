During the meeting, held in Crumlin Memorial Orange Hall, two esteemed Sir Knights were presented with a ‘thank you’ for their terms in office as District Registrar and Deputy District Registrar.
The presentations were made to Sir Knight Colin Scott for his service as District Registrar and Sir Knight Ronald Steele for his service as Deputy District Registrar. They were presented by W.D.M. Wor. Sir Knight Brian Graham.
(L/R) Sir Knight Colin Scott (R.B.P. 318) Wor. Sir Knight Brian Graham W.D.M. and Sir Knight Ronald Steele (R.B.P. 287) Photo: ANTRIM RB
(L/R) Sir Knight Colin Scott and Sir Knight Ronald Steele with their awards. Photo: ANTRIM RB
W.D.M. Sir Knight Brian Graham (L) presents Sir Knight Ronald Steele (R) with his award for his service as Deputy District Registrar Photo: ANTRIM RB
W.D.M. Wor. Sir Knight Brian Graham (L) presents Sir Knight Colin Scott (R) with his award for his service as District Registrar. Photo: ANTRIM RB