The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a special reception to congratulate local recipients included in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Dr Paul Gregory Kieran Little received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to education, while Peter Francis Sheridan, Chief Executive of Co-Operation Ireland, was awarded a CBE in recognition of services to peacebuilding.

Meanwhile, John Gault was awarded the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to the Horticultural Industry in Northern Ireland, with a BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) also awarded to Mark Andrew Hanna for voluntary services to the community in County Londonderry.

Also in attendance was Mark Little, Managing Director and Global Executive Coach, ML Associates, who received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020 for distinguished services to policing.

Pictured alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, at a recent reception held in Cloonavin are (l-r) Patricia Hanna, Mark Hanna BEM, Gillian Wilson, John Gault BEM, Dr Paul Little CBE and Mark Little MBE. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “I was pleased to be able to extend my personal congratulations to some of our citizens recognised for their services in HM King Charles’ first New Year Honours list.

“Their personal contributions to education, policing, community, horticultural and peacebuilding have undoubtedly made a significant difference within each sector, and we are very fortunate to have people like this as ambassadors for the Borough,” he added.