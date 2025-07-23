Special 'ride out' to be the final event in the Joey 25 commemoration programme

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
The last event in a commemorative programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of road racing legend Joey Dunlop will be a ‘ride out’ in August.

The ride out on Sunday, August 3 has been described as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ for bikers to ride from Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney to the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in honour of Joey Dunlop.

Participants will also travel past the Ulster Grand Prix Circuit where Joey holds the record for the most wins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ride-out will depart on August 3 from Joey’s Bar at 9am with others joining at Dundrod an hour later on their way to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick.

The ride out is to be the last of the Joey 25 commemorative events. Credit Facebookplaceholder image
The ride out is to be the last of the Joey 25 commemorative events. Credit Facebook

At Bishopscourt, the final Joey 25 parade of original race machines will take to the circuit at 12:30pm as part of a jam-packed day of racing, bike parades and other entertainment.

Entry to take part is £30 per person which includes a yellow souvenir Joey 25 branded bib, admission to Bishopscourt Circuit on Sunday with £10 going directly to the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

For more information and to book tickets, log onto form.jotform.com

Related topics:Joey DunlopParticipants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice