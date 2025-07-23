Special 'ride out' to be the final event in the Joey 25 commemoration programme
The ride out on Sunday, August 3 has been described as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ for bikers to ride from Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney to the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in honour of Joey Dunlop.
Participants will also travel past the Ulster Grand Prix Circuit where Joey holds the record for the most wins.
The ride-out will depart on August 3 from Joey’s Bar at 9am with others joining at Dundrod an hour later on their way to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick.
At Bishopscourt, the final Joey 25 parade of original race machines will take to the circuit at 12:30pm as part of a jam-packed day of racing, bike parades and other entertainment.
Entry to take part is £30 per person which includes a yellow souvenir Joey 25 branded bib, admission to Bishopscourt Circuit on Sunday with £10 going directly to the Joey Dunlop Foundation.
For more information and to book tickets, log onto form.jotform.com