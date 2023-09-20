A special service was held recently at St Paul’s Parish Church in Lisburn as the congregation welcomed its new Rector Rt Rev Darren McCartney.

Darren is married to Karen and they have one son. He comes to St Paul’s from Clonallon and Warrenpoint with Kilbroney in the Diocese of Down and Dromore where he had been rector since 2019.

Darren spent his formative years in Dundrod. He is part of a close family including parents Jim and Muriel, brothers Don and Duane, and sisters Coleen and Laura.

He attended Lisnagarvey High School and later spent eight years as a plant engineer before training for the ministry and taking up a post as deacon-in-charge and then priest-in-charge of St Luke’s Anglican Church, Diocese of the Arctic, Canada, in the community of Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

Darren returned to Northern Ireland in 2006 and was a curate in St Nicholas’, Carrickfergus, for three years before becoming rector of St Matthias, Knocknamuckley.

In June 2012, during the Diocesan Arctic Synod, he was elected and consecrated Suffragan Bishop of the Arctic and he and Karen moved to Iqaluit, Baffin Island, in January 2013.

The family returned to Northern Ireland when Darren took up the post of rector of Clonallon and Warrenpoint with Kilbroney. He was also Area Dean for the Mourne, and Warden to the Pioneering Ministers in the Diocese of Down and Dromore.

A service to mark the Ordination of Rev Lee Boal and Rev Gareth Campbell was also held recently at Lisburn Cathedral.

Rev Boal will serve as Curate in Lisburn Cathedral and Rev Campbell will serve as Curate in Christ Church.

1 . New Church of Ireland Ministers welcomed to Lisburn Bishop George Davidson Instituted The Rt Revd Darren McCartney as Rector of St. Paul's Lisburn in front of a full congregation Photo: Norman Briggs

2 . New Church of Ireland Ministers welcomed to Lisburn St. Paul's Lisburn Choir Photo: Norman Briggs

3 . New Church of Ireland Ministers welcomed to Lisburn St. Paul's Lisburn Praise Band Photo: Norman Briggs

4 . New Church of Ireland Ministers welcomed to Lisburn The Recessional Photo: Norman Briggs