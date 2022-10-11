The inspirational group joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the Queens Green Canopy as recipients of these special trees in The Queen’s name, which are gifted as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

The tree will be presented by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the Co of Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, on Thursday, October 20 at Ahoghill Community Centre.

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Ahoghill in Bloom is to receive a special tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, said: “I am delighted Ahoghill in Bloom has been chosen as a site for planting a special Queen’s Green Canopy tree to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

“This amazing group works so hard in the local community, bringing many benefits to residents in and around the area, and this accolade is thoroughly well-deserved.”

James Perry from Ahoghill in Bloom added: “The 'In Bloom' team is delighted that Ahoghill is to receive one of the special native trees and a unique container from the ‘Tree of Trees' initiative. The Queen's Green Canopy 'Tree of Trees' stood tall outside Buckingham Palace as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The village has received many accolades over the years from Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom culminating in being awarded the prestigious Champion of Champions accolade.

"The volunteers were also delighted to be awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) - the highest award available to voluntary organisations in the UK. This latest recognition, with the village being one of only 14 Northern Ireland recipients of a 'Tree of Trees', is further testament to the dedication of our volunteers and also the support received from residents, businesses and other local organisations.